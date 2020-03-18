City closes administration building, Stride Bank Center, other facilities

The city of Enid will close its administration building, Stride Bank Center, Senior Center and RSVP to the public beginning Thursday.
The city made the announcement in a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon. Staff will continue to work in the closed facilities to provide services to the public. Mobile meals will continue to be provided.
The city is taking "further precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to minimize the potential community spread of the virus."
Residents are encouraged to utilize services online, by phone, by mail, by drop box or by email. For services that require in-person communication, contact the department for an appointment time and date. See a staff listing at www.enid.org/staff and for a department listing www.enid.org/contactus.
Municipal court will continue at regular times and dates, according to the city, but appearances will occur by telephone or by other remote means.
The drop box for utility payments is located in front of the administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
