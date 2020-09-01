City approves requests for COVID-19 relief aid, state funding

A relatively uneventful Enid City Commission meeting Tuesday evening saw commissioners unanimously approve several city requests to apply for state funding and provide COVID-19 relief aid to area charities.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Enid anticipates receiving $3.8 million more in relief funds from the state’s apportionment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In order to receive this full funding, commissioners voted to confirm the policy of the city that all public safety personnel costs are “substantially dedicated” to the city’s COVID-19 response efforts. Such city funds will assist in payroll expenses between March 1 and Oct. 31.
“(State officials) have recently revised their guidance to us and said … public safety personnel expenses can be claimed if the governing body does a resolution such as this that says the public safety expenses are substantially dedicated to COVID-related efforts,” he said.
The city so far has turned in reimbursement reports of about $450,000 in expenses, Gilbert told commissioners. Claims have to be received by the city by Oct. 31.
Commissioners also approved the city providing an additional $100,000 each of this funding to Community Development Support Association and Catholic Charities of Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, which initially were approved in April to receive such funds.
Both groups will provide further mortgage, rental and utility relief assistance to Enid residents.
“That’s what this is, is a start,” Gilbert said.
Commissioners approved appropriating $200,000 in additional funds to the 2020-21 general fund general government department to provide CDSA and the Catholic Charities.
The city also approved to allow Enid Public Transportation Authority to request funding from Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the program year 2021. Those fund amounts were not stated Tuesday.
Funds are intended to maintain the city’s public transit system, which provided 37,975 total passenger trips and 183,586 revenue miles in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020. A minimum of 50% of EPTA’s awarded Public Transit Revolving Fund must be used to provide services to the elderly and the disabled.
General Manager Mary Beth Williams said an independent mileage audit report and a proposed state FY budget showing potential fund use also must be submitted.
The past four commission meetings have seen contentious items related to COVID-19 that drew dozens of public commenters.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. He told the News & Eagle he didn’t think it’d be “constructive” to be present Tuesday night after Mayor George Pankonin’s decision to cancel Thursday’s special meeting and not move forward with a mask mandate proposal.
