Chisholm offering virtual learning option; masks recommended but not mandated

Chisholm Public Schools students will have an option of blended or virtual learning when they return to school next week, though the district’s re-entry plan differs from state recommendations.
All-virtual learning would be done remotely through Chisholm Virtual Academy, as part of the curriculum that normally would take place in-person, according to the re-entry plan CPS’ Board of Education approved Wednesday night.
Off-site students in kindergarten through fifth grade will use Edgenuity: Path Blazer software, and sixth-12th will use Edmentum Courseware. All virtual students will participate in on-site state testing and must come to campus to participate in extracurriculars.
Chisholm students must commit to the virtual option for a full semester.
For the other traditional/blended option, students will use Google Classroom (for second through 12th grade) and Seesaw (for pre-K to first) along with on-campus instruction. Remote learning days utilizing virtual coursework through Google Classroom and Seesaw will be used by the district in event of an outbreak or inclement weather.
When school begins Aug. 12, masks will be “strongly recommended” but not mandated for all staff and students from grades 4-12 when social distancing is not possible, with exemptions.
Masks also are recommended for students pre-K to third grade in common areas such as hallways and transportation, but may be removed in class when grouped together. Exceptions for all mask wearing for students are allowed during meals, nap time and recess.
School visitors should be required to follow public health regulations: Wear a mask when entering, wash and sanitize hands, and complete a self-assessment checklist if moving beyond the office. Group gatherings will be limited at indoor and outdoor events to decrease community spread.
The re-entry plan further explains possible outbreaks, recommended hygiene measures and cleaning protocols.
As of Thursday, Chisholm sits at the yellow, low-risk level for COVID-19 risk measurement.
Adapted from the state Department of Health’s four-tiered, color-coded alert system for counties, Chisholm’s system differs in the range of cases per 100,000.
As of last Friday, Garfield County has 19.23 cases per 100,000, which classifies it as an orange, moderate-risk level, according to OSDH. The state Department of Education developed a similar model, adding two sub-tiers for orange — orange level 1, defined as between 14.39 and 25 cases per 100,000, and orange 2, between 25 and 50.
Enid Public Schools will follow this state board-recommended protocol, mandating masks and proceeding with an alternate A/B schedule when school begins next Thursday. EPS students also have an option for virtual or blending learning.
However, under Chisholm’s guidelines, orange level is more than 35 but fewer than 50 per 100,000 cases. A mask mandate and group size limit to 35 people also will be added until community transmission declines to yellow level. Under Chisholm’s re-entry plan for orange level, pre-K to third-graders will be allowed to remove masks in class, unlike the OSDH and OSDE’s that EPS adopted.
Furthermore, under Chisholm’s re-entry plan, yellow level is between 5-30, but the state’s defines yellow as between 1.43-14.39.
Designations will be updated each Friday based on similar county updates from the state alert system.
