All Chisholm High School students will stay home for a third and final day Thursday while the building is cleaned and contact tracing performed after two students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
According to Chisholm Public Schools’ contact tracing totals online, 84 students and one staff member, a quarter of the high school population, also are in close-contact quarantine. Both positive students are currently in isolation.
The high school temporarily closed for three days beginning Tuesday after two students were confirmed to have tested positive. All activities involving those students and facilities also were canceled, though what was canceled was not immediately clear.
No individuals in close-contact quarantine or positive-case isolation have been recorded at the middle or elementary schools, and both sites remain open.
The high school is expected to reopen Friday.
Chisholm High School Principal Shane Dent, who also is middle school principal, identified two positive cases in the Chisholm student body on Twitter on Monday.
Dent first tweeted at 5:15 p.m. that a positive test was reported but that school would be open the following day, but later that night at 9:17 p.m., tweeted the high school would be closed for three days, in accordance with the district’s re-entry plan, after another positive case was reported.
Update: CHS has been made aware of a second positive COVID Case in our student body. Unfortunately we will be closing for 3 days in accordance with our re-entry plan. Students will be receiving info about short term distance instruction tomorrow. (8-25-20).— Shane Dent (@SdentDent) August 25, 2020
Under Chisholm’s re-entry plan, if a school has a positive case, the school would close all areas where that individual spent more than 30 minutes. After contacting parents, the school would close the building site for three days to follow the proper cleaning protocols.
An email to Superintendent Chad Broughton from the News & Eagle inquiring if the online count of students and staff in quarantine was specifically for the three-day period or to extend after the site reopened was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Those two students can return to school 10 days after they were tested. Those in close contact must self-quarantine for 14 days; both durations are recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The district is now providing regular contact tracing case totals in a Google Spreadsheet, logged by district contact tracers and includes exposures both on- and off-campus.
Like Enid Public Schools, district-ordered quarantines apply to someone who is a close contact of a positive case, not contacts of those also in close-contact quarantine such as siblings or other family members.
Students who remain home due to symptoms or quarantine/isolation can access class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.