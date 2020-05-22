Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to reopen June 2

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will reopen June 2, as Oklahoma Historical Society reopens its sites across the state.
The Heritage Center will reopen at 10 a.m. June 2, with several safety precautions in place.
"... we're also being very cautious to maintain public safety," according to a statement on the Heritage Center's Facebook page. "We will require social distancing between each visitor group entering. We also encourage the public to wear masks during their visit to protect the public, our staff and our volunteers. And, we will also have many different cleaning procedures in place for the facility."
The center also is in the process of creating new programming.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th. The phone number is (580) 237-1907. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Oklahoma Historical Society will begin the process of reopening its museums, historic sites and affiliates to the public starting June 1. On that day, the museum galleries of Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City will reopen to visitors.
Although the sites are opening to the public, all OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates are canceled or postponed through July 31. For more information about cancelations or postponements, contact the OHS site at which the event was scheduled. A list of OHS museums and historic sites can be found at www.okhistory.org/sites.
“As always, the priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society is the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers,” said Bob Blackburn, OHS executive director. “We will take every precaution to make sure our museums and sites adhere to local, state and national regulations related to the ongoing pandemic.”
For the safety of the public, staff at OHS museums and historic sites will wear masks, and the OHS requests that visitors wear masks as well. Some museums and sites may have changes to normal operating hours or other restrictions, so check the OHS website or call the site before visiting.
For people not ready to visit OHS sites in person, an abundance of online resources are available at www.okhistory.org.
