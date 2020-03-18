Stride Bank Center has announced Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band “Fire on the Mountain” tour has been rescheduled for Nov. 20.
All tickets for the original April 23 performance will be honored for the rescheduled show at Stride Bank Center. Patrons not able to attend the new show date are eligible for a refund at point of purchase until 5 p.m. April 15.
Tickets for the "Fire on the Mountain Tour" are $89, $69, $49 and $35 and are available at StrideBankCenter.com, (855) TIX-ENID or at Stride Bank Center box office. However, Stride Bank Center now is closed to the public. This show is presented by Triangle Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.