CDSA, United Way distribute supplies to Northwest Oklahoma day care centers

Community Develop Support Association held a cleaning supply distribution event Friday, part of an effort to get donated cleaning supplies to day care centers across Northwest Oklahoma.
Kim Kelly, Northwest Child Care Resource & Referral manager at CDSA, said she and her staff have been busy throughout the pandemic, contacting all 268 Northwest Oklahoma child care facilities each week to assess needs.
Kelly said cleaning supplies have been a growing need for day care staff, as supplies in some areas have dwindled, due to the need to sanitize surfaces more thoroughly and more frequently to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
"We just want to make sure everyone has what they need," Kelly said, "and now that things are starting to open back up, we expect the day care centers will have a surge in demand."
Of the 268 day cares in the region, Kelly said 123 providers requested help with items like disinfectant solution, hand and laundry soap and gloves.
CDSA was able to gather supplies for all 123 providers, Kelly said, thanks to donations collected by United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, provided by Mid-Continent Packaging of Enid and Home Maid Better of Oklahoma City.
United Way CEO and Executive Director Dan Schiedel said the United Way "has been trying to assess all the different nonprofits and organizations in our community to see what the needs are, and sanitizing products is one of the hardest ones."
Schiedel said he and his staff were having a hard time finding sanitizer and soap for day care centers, until he reached out to Mid-Continent Packaging.
"We reached out to them and asked if they'd consider donating some laundry detergent and hand soap," Schiedel said. "They gave us twice as much as what we asked for, and because of that we were able to work with all our partner agencies with what they donated."
Schiedel said Mid-Continent provided a pallet each of hand soap and detergent, which CDSA was busy distributing to day care centers Friday.
Dan Smith, owner of Home Maid Better, said his company's involvement in the supply distribution started with what was intended to be a small community distribution of disinfectant in Oklahoma City.
"We thought it was going to be a small event and we had a crazy turnout — it just blew up," Smith said. "We started that event to give and we gave a lot."
He said an estimated 750-1,000 cars came through that first disinfectant distribution.
Not long after, he was contacted by Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource & Referral of Oklahoma City, asking for disinfectant to help supply child care centers.
Smith donated 150 gallons of disinfectant, which he said Rainbow Fleet distributed to other child care resource and referral agencies around the state, including CDSA.
As Friday's event was winding down, Smith said he was coordinating the logistics to donate another 275 gallons of disinfectant to the project.
"What started as a community event has turned into a lot of child care facilities across the state being able to clean appropriately with a COVID-19 approved disinfectant," Smith said.
Kelly said CDSA still is working to meet all the needs of day care centers, and is looking for donations of gloves, disinfectant spray, masks and hand sanitizer.
Oklahoma Department of Human Services will be helping CDSA distribute supplies to day care centers in Alfalfa, Beaver, Canadian, Kingfisher, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties again on Monday. Northwest Child Care Resource & Referral staff will also be delivering supplies in Blaine, Major and Garfield counties on Monday.
If any day care centers in Northwest Oklahoma are in need of assistance with cleaning supplies, they can contact Northwest Child Care Resource & Referral at (580) 234-3552 or (580) 242-6131.
