LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging has funding available for family caregivers who may need help getting a break from their caregiving responsibilities.
According to caregiver coordinator Kathy Miller, the caregiver respite program has funding available, and caregivers of seniors who require assistance with activities of daily living are encouraged to apply.
“When a caregiver does not have an opportunity to get an occasional break from their caregiving duties,” Miller said, “they can experience caregiving fatigue and even burnout. Respite vouchers allow them to hire someone to take over for a short period of time. They can go to their own medical appointments, run errands, even take a walk or a nap if that’s what they need. Just having a little time to call their own can allow them to take a breath and recharge.”
Because the agency is practicing social distancing, all the paperwork can be completed by phone. Call Miller at LTCA of Enid AAA at (580) 234-7575. Once eligibility is determined, you will receive vouchers and all appropriate paperwork to hire the help you need.
“We want the community to know that help is available,” Miller says, “there’s no reason to do this all on your own.”
