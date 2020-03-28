Blood Institute offering blood drives, seeking donors, to keep blood supply flowing

Oklahoma Blood Institute has scheduled two area blood drives, in an ongoing effort to keep the blood supply flowing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blood drives have been scheduled for:
• 1-5 p.m., April 1, at Bruckner Truck Sales of Enid, 5913 E. Garriott.
• 2:30-4:30 p.m., April 4, at Hibbett Sports, 610 S. Cleveland.
The Enid Donor Center, 301 E. Cherokee, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; and on Sunday by appointment only.
OBI also has set up micro fixed-site blood drive locations in the area:
• Food Pyramid in Stillwater will be hosting a blood drive, 3-7 p.m. each Monday, starting March 30.
• Food Pyramid in Ponca City will be hosting a blood drive, 2-6 p.m. each Tuesday, starting March 31.
• United Grocery Store in Woodward will be hosting a blood drive, 3-7 p.m. each Thursday, starting April 2.
Jessy Dershem, executive director of the OBI Enid Donor Center, said in a March 20 interview with the News & Eagle the need for blood products keeps going, regardless of the pandemic.
“Blood can’t wait — this is literally our new theme through this trying and uncertain time,” Dershem said.
Dershem said the state faces the possibility of a critical blood shortage if people don’t continue donating through the pandemic.
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide, according to an earlier OBI press release.
Dr. John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of OBI, stressed blood donation is a safe procedure, and is a vital way to serve during the pandemic.
“Voluntary blood donation is one of the most selfless acts someone can do — being a friend to a stranger and giving hope, healing and comfort during a life-threatening health crisis,” Armitage said. “We encourage healthy adults, age 16 and older, to be there for others in our community by giving blood.”
As the nation’s sixth-largest nonprofit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute provides more than 90% of the state’s blood supply, serving more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across the state.
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, according to OBI figures, and the supply must be constantly renewed.
One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
During the pandemic, OBI is taking extra precautions to protect donors and staff, including:
• All individuals entering a donor center or mobile blood drive will have their temperature taken. Also, all OBI staff, prior to starting their shift, will have their temperature taken.
• Donor beds are being spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart.
• Screening areas are being spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart.
Dershem stressed the donation process is safe and all necessary precautions are being taken by OBI staff.
According to information posted on the OBI website, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and “respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.”
For a list of blood drives in the area, and to schedule donation appointments, visit https://obi.org, call (877) 340-8777, or in Enid call (580) 233-9323.
Appointments are not required to donate.
“Blood can’t wait,” Dershem said. “But, together, with our faithful Oklahoma blood donors, we will get through this.”
Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, T-shirt inspired by the hit sitcom “Friends” when they give at one of the blood drives or fixed locations listed above.
