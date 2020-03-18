Autry Tech closes programs, suspends events

Autry Technology Center Board of Education authorized closure of training programs until at least April 6.
The action was taken during an emergency board meeting Wednesday.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the campus community, all full-time programs, in-person training and on-campus events will be suspended effective immediately until April 6, according to a news release from the school. This includes recruitment events, tours, student programs, conferences and social events at all Autry Tech locations.
Autry Tech is evaluating online learning environments. People will be contacted personally if an online learning option is available for training, classes or meetings.
In addition to suspending training and events, only Autry Tech required personnel will report to campus Monday after spring break in order to limit exposure.
“The closure is an opportunity to better understand the impact of COVID-19 in Oklahoma while giving our students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus,” said Brady McCullough, Autry Tech CEO/superintendent. “The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities.”
There are no confirmed cases on any of Autry campuses at this time; however, as local, state, national and global public health recommendations shift to include mitigation of transmission, Autry Tech is proactively taking steps that will help to protect the community.
Autry Tech will provide updates online at autrytech.edu and via email as the situation continues to unfold.
Anyone with questions can call (580) 242-2750 or go to autrytech.edu/coronavirus.
