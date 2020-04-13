Authorities say residents heeding COVID-19 precautions

Enid and Garfield County residents have heeded suggested precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, practicing social distancing and following protocols from the president and governor.
On March 15, Gov. Kevin Still issued an executive order declaring an emergency in all 77 counties. A day later, Enid Mayor George Pankonin issued a state of emergency proclamation in Enid.
Since then, both proclamations have been amended, closing non-essential businesses and asking the public to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet from other people and limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Enid Police Department cited one person, on March 29, for violating the city's order, after receiving a prior warning.
Capt. Tim Jacobi said since that incident there have been no issues with city residents following the proclamation.
Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said his deputies haven't had any issues with residents following recommended guidelines.
"Garfield County seems to be doing what they're supposed to do to get us through this COVID-19," he said. "We haven't filed any complaints or come across any violations."
North Enid Police Chief Jon Miller said his department hasn't issued any citations or seen any violations.
"A lot of the people out walking are wearing masks, even before it was recommended," he said. "Everybody is keeping their distance."
There have been seven cases of COVID-19 in Garfield County and one death, and 2,069 cases in Oklahoma and 99 deaths, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday.
