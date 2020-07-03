Staff members at The Arbors Assisted Living Center and Golden Oaks Retirement Community have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from The Arbors, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after being gone from her scheduled shift for four days.
“On her scheduled day to return to work she went for a test, and out of an abundance of caution within hours we began gathering some rapid results tests on staff,” the release states. “We screen daily for symptoms in our residents and staff. The health department completed those swabs.”
Golden Oaks Health Services Administrator Scott Bushong said a contract employee at Golden Oaks who tested positive has been quarantined, and additional tests are being done on residents.
As of Friday, no additional staff members nor residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Arbors or Golden Oaks.
“It is certain that all health care workers will deal with positive COVID-19 cases, and we are no exception to this,” the release from The Arbors states. “We are a small community and very family like. We will continue to support and protect each other.”
The Arbors is continuing to use the recommended procedures including masks, hand washing and sanitation, according to the release. It recently finished a complete sanitizing of the community with its Environmental Protection Agency approved solution and misting equipment. Nurses also have been undergoing training to be an infection control preventionist.
Golden Oaks has a coded focus survey this week with Oklahoma State Department of Health prior to this positive case. The survey noted no deficiencies in relation to what Golden Oaks is doing to protect its employees and residents.
“We continue at this point to keep the facility closed to visitors,” Bushong said. “We are taking a very conservative approach to the reopening plan.”
Golden Oaks screens its employees at the beginning, middle and end of their shifts. Employees and residents are monitored for any presence of temperatures or respiratory illness. Pulse oximetry also is taken.
“We continue to follow all of the guidance given to us through the Department of Health,” Bushong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.