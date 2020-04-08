With in-person Mass at Catholic churches still suspended due to the coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is offering virtual services for the remainder of Holy Week and Easter.
Archbishop Paul Coakley will be offering live-streamed celebrations of Mass online, at archokc.org/live and on Facebook Live, for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. In addition, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have called all Catholics to a period of prayer on Good Friday.
Maundy Thursday
On Holy Thursday, Mass will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Oklahoma City. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live or the archdiocese Facebook page to view the Mass.
Good Friday
At 11 a.m. on Good Friday, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president Archbishop José Gomez, of Los Angeles, is inviting the faithful to join him in a moment of prayer, to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart. Prayer cards of the litany are available in English and Spanish at https://lacatholics.org/sacred-heart.
"Praying together as a nation, the archbishop asks that we seek healing for all who are unwell, wisdom for those whose work is halting the spread of coronavirus, and strength for all God’s children," according to a press release.
The time of prayer will be live-streamed on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/usccb, and on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles website at https://lacatholics.org/sacred-heart.
"Good Friday is a day when Christians around the world solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross," according to the event posting on the archdiocese website. "Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance, and reflection on Jesus’ loving sacrifice. This opportunity to pray together during the coronavirus pandemic offers a special moment of unity for the faithful during a time when communities throughout the United States and worldwide are physically unable to congregate for Holy Week and Easter because of COVID-19."
In addition to the moment of prayer and litany, a Good Friday Mass will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. from Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Oklahoma City. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live or the archdiocese Facebook page to view the Mass.
Easter
On Easter Sunday, Mass will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. from The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oklahoma City. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live or the archdiocese Facebook page to view the Mass.
Diane Clay, director of communications for the archdiocese, said many individual parishes also will be streaming their own services for Good Friday and Easter. Check individual church Facebook pages and websites for service times and availability.
During the pandemic, Coakley also is live-streaming Mass from his home chapel, at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday. Visit https://www.archokc.org/live to view those services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.