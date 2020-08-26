Almost twice as many Enid High School students, as well as two more Coolidge Elementary School classes, now are in quarantine for close contact to a positive COVID-19 case from Tuesday to Wednesday.
At EHS, 156 students and still one staff member are in quarantine — 74 more than Tuesday, a 190% increase. Two more students, now 13, have tested positive, according to Wednesday’s regularly updated tracing case reports from Enid Public Schools.
Both the quarantine and isolation figures at EHS are the highest in the district. The second-most individuals at home because of COVID-19 are from Monroe Elementary School, with 127 students and staff.
No statement was immediately given from the district when asked late Wednesday afternoon about the near-doubling of quarantines at the high school.
Districtwide, 119 more students are in quarantine and 10 more students have been reported as testing positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday's daily report.
As of Wednesday, 654 EPS total students and staff are now at home because of COVID-19, coming to 7.6% of the district's total population of 8,533 people. Students quarantining or isolating continue distance learning with class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Of that figure, 599 are home in quarantine, while 55 are in positive-case isolation.
Thirty-five staff members are quarantining, while nine are isolating.
Thirteen EPS elementary school classes are quarantining, though specific grades are not provided due to health privacy laws: Six from Monroe, three from Coolidge, two from Garfield Elementary School and one each from Hoover and Glenwood elementary schools.
Longfellow Middle School, with six students, has the most positive cases in isolation of the district’s three middle schools.
Coolidge and Garfield both report the highest number of positives at elementary schools, with nine each. Five more at both sites were reported Wednesday.
Positive cases also are reported from Emerson Middle School (one), Glenwood Elementary School (two), Hayes Elementary School (one), Hoover Elementary School (one), McKinley Elementary School (three), Monroe Elementary School (six) and the district’s central kitchen department (three).
The same number of quarantines and isolations are in effect from Monroe from Tuesday, with 105 students and 16 staff members in quarantine and six students in isolation. Monroe has, by far, the most staff members in quarantine.
No positive COVID-19 cases are reported from Waller Middle School, Eisenhower Elementary School, Prairie View Elementary School or Taft Elementary, though all sites report quarantines in effect.
One student from Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers is in quarantine.
The alternative high school Lincoln Academy is the only district site with no positive cases or quarantines in effect.
Continuing from Tuesday, four students and one staff member at Waller Middle School are “not identified” — at home due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related — as are two staffers at Longfellow and one at special services. Emerson has the fewest site-specific affected individuals of secondary schools, with one student a positive-case isolation and 12 students in quarantine.
Quarantine and isolation times are decided by school health officials, though the CDC recommends an average 14 days to quarantine and 10 to isolate.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family members of positive cases in isolation are.
According to EPS’ re-entry plan, which follows the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 alert system, the district remains in orange, moderate-risk level, which mandates masks for all on campus. Under the plan, distance learning will be implemented once Garfield County passes 50 positive cases per 100,000 population. The county currently sits at 30.65 per 100,000, as of last Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.