Residents from Enid to Altus were treated to a 30-minute flyover of Air Force aircraft Friday, to honor health care and other essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base teamed up with the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base to stage the event, which included formations of four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-46 Pegasus, two KC-135 Stratotankers and four T-6 Texan IIs.
The flyovers were a salute to health care workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma, according to an Altus press release.
After flying over the downtown Square in Enid the formations flew south to fly over Summit Medical Center, St. Anthony Healthplex North, Mercy Hospital OKC, Integris Baptist Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital-OKC, OKC VA Health Care System, OU Medical Center, OU Children’s Hospital, Norman Regional in Moore, Norman Veterans Center and Norman Regional Hospital. The formations also were slated to fly over the Fort Sill Veterans Center and Comanche Regional Hospital in Lawton and Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus.
Administrators at both Enid hospitals thanked the Air Force for honoring their staff with the display of military might and proficiency.
"The men and women at Vance Air Force Base are everyday frontline heroes, and to be honored by them in a flyover is humbling," said Integris Bass Baptist Health Center President Finny Mathew. "We certainly salute them right back for their selfless sacrifices. Vance Proud!"
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center CEO Krista Roberts said she and her staff "are honored that a fleet of U.S. Air Force aircraft would fly over the hospitals in Enid as a grand gesture and a salute to health care and essential workers during this pandemic.”
“We are humbled and honored," Roberts said, "to serve our community in this time of need and greatly appreciate the support.”
Lt. Col. Danny Heil, who helped coordinate the Vance contingent of aircraft and led the T-6 formation, said it likewise was an honor for the pilots and aircrew to be able to show their thanks for frontline responders and workers in the COVID-19 response.
Heil, deputy commander of the 71st Operations Group, is on his third tour at Vance, after coming here for initial flight training in 2001 and as an instructor pilot in the T-1 in 2008-2011. In his operational assignments Heil is an EC-130H electronic warfare aircraft pilot.
"It was really awesome to get together with Altus to put this together, to raise the morale for the state as we try to transition over to the next stage of COVID response," Heil said. "These are all military friendly towns, and it just meant a lot for us to be able to go and support the hospitals, the workers, the first responders, and the teachers and all the home teachers."
Heil said the entire event was an opportunity to show "American pride and American spirit for everybody."
But, he said, it wasn't all show. The planning and execution of the flyovers gave extra instruction with a mix of aircraft the pilots would seldom see — garnering skills that can be applied in real operations.
"The amount of planning and time to get all these aircraft into the same airspace at the same time is a great training mission," Heil said. "We can apply everything we did today when we're flying in the real world with combat air forces and mobility air forces."
