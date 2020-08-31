ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Elementary School will not close this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but 84 students and one staffer are now in quarantine for close contact.
Superintendent Chad Broughton said staff already cleaned Chisholm Elementary School over the weekend, as is the district’s policy if a positive case is reported from a site.
Under Chisholm’s re-entry plan, if a school has a positive case, the district would close all areas where that individual spent more than 30 minutes. After contacting parents, it will close the entire building site for three days to follow the proper cleaning protocols and conduct contact tracing with Garfield County Health Department.
Monday’s reported positive case was the first from the elementary school. Two Chisholm High School students went into positive-case isolation last Monday, and the high school was closed until Thursday. Twenty-one students remain in quarantine.
Positive students can return to school 10 days after they were tested, according to the district. Those in close contact must self-quarantine for 14 days; both durations are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Students who remain home due to symptoms or quarantine/isolation can access class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Quarantine and isolation cases reported Monday by Enid Public Schools remained largely unchanged from Friday’s regular contact tracing counts. Fifteen elementary school classes remained in quarantine, as did 616 EPS students, largely from Enid High School (146) and Monroe Elementary School (101), and 37 staff members. One staffer from the EPS administrative services center is now in quarantine.
Fifty-one EPS students remained in positive-case isolation, though one more was reported from EHS, the most with 16 students, and one less from Coolidge Elementary School. On staffers, 15 have tested positive, with both from Coolidge also no longer in isolation.
