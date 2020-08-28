Sixty-three Chisholm High School students and one staff member will return to school Monday after quarantining for four days this week.
The high school closed temporarily Tuesday for building cleaning and contact tracing after two students there tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
All high school students and staff stayed home for three days, while 84 students and one staff member, a quarter of the school’s population, also went into close-contact quarantine.
Garfield County Health Department lowered the number of those in quarantine to 21 students Friday after it concluded contact tracing of possible exposure, Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email Friday.
Under Chisholm’s re-entry plan, if a school has a positive case, the school would close all areas where that individual spent more than 30 minutes. After contacting parents, the district would close the building site for three days to follow the proper cleaning and contact tracing protocols with the Health Department.
One additional staff member now is in quarantine from Chisholm Elementary School, according to Friday’s contact tracing totals the district provides online. No students in close-contact quarantine or positive-case isolation have been recorded at the middle or elementary schools, and both sites remain open.
Enid Public Schools update
Every school site in the district now has at least one student or staff member at home because of COVID-19, coming to 8.5% of all EPS students and staff.
More than 90% of those 722 individuals were in quarantine Friday, while the rest had tested positive and were self-isolating at home. Fifty-one EPS students and 17 staff members remained in isolation.
Five more Enid High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, now six total from the school, according to Friday’s district tallies. Eisenhower Elementary School also has one staffer in positive-case isolation.
Two fewer EHS students still were in positive-case isolation, however, with 15 students isolating Friday.
Enid High remains the school site with both the most positive cases and quarantines in effect, with 155 students and staff in quarantine.
Prairie View, Taft and Hayes elementary schools reported the fewest K-12 quarantines and isolations in effect.
Monroe Elementary School still reports the highest rate of those currently at home due to COVID-19, almost a third of its 311 students and a fourth of its 50 staff members in quarantine.
The biggest increase of students in quarantine Friday came from Coolidge Elementary School; 13 more are now in close-contact quarantine of the school’s 69 so far.
No students or staff are now “not identified,” or at home due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related.
Fifteen elementary classes remained in quarantine Friday, the most being six from Monroe, as well as three from Coolidge, two from Garfield and McKinley elementary schools, and one from Hoover and Glenwood elementary schools.
The only three positive cases among district department staff remained from the district’s central kitchen.
Lincoln Academy reported one student in close-contact quarantine Friday, the fewest in the district along with Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family members of positive cases in isolation or those showing symptoms are.
Students quarantining or isolating continue distance learning with class assignments through Google Classroom or Seesaw.
Under EPS’ re-entry plan, distance/virtual learning is required when Garfield County reaches red level — when case data reaches 50 new cases per 100,000 population. Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported Garfield County as having 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 population, based on a seven-day average, up about five more cases from last week’s report.
Garfield County has been in what Oklahoma State Department of Education would consider orange level 2 for the past two weeks’ reports. Unlike OSDH, OSDE divides orange into two levels, with level 2 ranging from 25 to 50 cases per 100,000.
In orange level 2, distance learning is recommended until community transmission declines to yellow, from 1.43 to 14.39 cases per 100,000.
At Enid High, 374 students are enrolled in optional virtual enrollment, 17.9% of the high school. At the elementary schools, 578 are enrolled virtually, about 15.4% of enrollment figures from Aug. 19.
A deadline has not yet been set for middle school virtual enrollment, though 659 were enrolled virtually, including high school students, or 17.5%, according to Aug. 19’s secondary figures.
Other Enid schools
Pioneer High School remains closed for two weeks while its students learn virtually. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools reported one positive case last weekend, while both its superintendent and high school principal are at home.
Superintendent Brent Koontz, currently quarantining for possible exposure after Principal Tom Betchan began showing symptoms, said in an email Thursday the high school could not remain open without either administrator on site because of liability concerns.
Oklahoma Bible Academy had no new information to report on COVID-19 at the school Friday, spokesperson Alison Burchett said in an email. Headmaster Andy Wilkins on Aug. 21 declined to comment publicly on cases within the OBA community.
“We communicate regularly with our stakeholders in reference to our COVID operations. We are confident in our communication with stakeholders and our mitigation actions as we navigate this fluid situation,” Wilkins said in an email.
An email Friday afternoon to Emmanuel Christian Schools Headmaster Stephen Glazier inquiring about further updates from the school was not immediately returned.
As of Aug. 21, Glazier had reported no students had been sent home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.