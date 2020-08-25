6 more EPS positive cases are in isolation, but no new classes are in quarantine

Five more Enid Public Schools students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, according to Tuesday’s district tracing case reports.
No more elementary classes have gone into quarantine for close contact to a confirmed positive case since Tuesday.
A total 46 students and staff have tested positive, with most per site coming from Enid High School, with 11, and Garfield Elementary School, with 10.
All 11 cases from EHS are students, the most students per site, as well. The most positive cases of staff per site are from Garfield Elementary, with four staff currently isolating. Six students are also isolating there.
The 445 students in quarantine and 36 in isolation — about 6.4% of the district’s 7,482-student population — still attend class virtually and have access to WiFi with EPS-provided hot spots, about 100 of which have been checked out for such students. Thirty-five staff members are also in quarantine.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said Monday that while EPS has seen positive testing among its students and personnel, most recent data was coming from earlier in August.
“Our rates were increasing before school began,” Jackson said.
Positive cases are also reported at Emerson Middle School (one), Longfellow Middle School (five), Coolidge Elementary School (four), Glenwood Elementary School (one), Hayes Elementary School (one), Hoover Elementary School (one), McKinley Elementary School (three), Monroe Elementary School (six) and the district’s central kitchen department (three).
Seven fewer individuals are in quarantine from Monroe. Six students have tested positive, while 105 students and 16 staff are in quarantine — both the most students and staff per site in the district.
From Enid High, the same 82 students and one staff member are in quarantine from Monday. At Longfellow, 72 students and one staff are in quarantine.
Four students and one staff member at Waller Middle School are “not identified” — at home due to illness not identified as COVID-19-related — as are two staffers at Longfellow and one at special services.
Emerson has the fewest site-specific affected individuals of secondary schools, with one student a positive-case isolation and 12 students in quarantine, nine more from Monday.
Eisenhower Elementary School and Lincoln Academy are the only school sites with no quarantines or isolations in effect; Prairie View now has one student in quarantine.
One student from Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Centers is in quarantine.
Quarantine and isolation times are decided by school health officials, though the CDC recommends an average 14 days to quarantine and 10 to isolate.
Siblings and family members of students close-contact quarantining are not asked to also quarantine, though family members of positive cases in isolation are.
The district began providing tallies of contract tracing cases on Friday, so far the only school district in Oklahoma to do so.
