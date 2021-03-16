Enid's Johnny Villa is still feeling the pain of losing in sudden victory overtime in the feed-in round of the state tournament.
The pain has been lessen with the announcement Villa has been selected for the Large West team for the All-State wrestling match July 24 at Sand Springs High School.
“It feels great honestly,'' Villa said. “It just feels great to see all the hard work paying off.''
Villa was a four-year starter for the Plainsmen, qualifying for the state tournament as both a sophomore and a senior. He came within one match of making the qualifying round as a junior. He won the 182-pound title at the Jay Hanoock Memorial Tournament in Yukon and was all-district after going 3-0 in the district duals.
He was 20-9 at 182 pounds his senior season, falling to Connor Columbus of Yukon, 6-4 in the feed-in round. Villa had been penalized a point late in the match for locking hands. Columbus would go on to finish fourth at state.
“That cost me the match,'' Villa said. “If I hadn't been penalized, I could have placed at state.''
Columbus was able to get a takedown in the one-minute sudden victory period.
“I just got caught,'' Villa said. “Sometimes you have to be at the right place at the right time.''
Villa had been hampered throughout the season with a shoulder injury from football. It caused him to miss the early tournaments.
“It affected me in a lot of ways like going for a outside leg or seam,'' he said. “I just couldn't do it as good as I could before. I had to scrap it up. That's part of the sport. Wrestling is a tough sport. It's all about mental toughness. It made me mentally strong. Coach (Trent) Holland made sure that I made up for the conditioning that I missed. That helped get me in better shape.''
Besides the shoulder, Villa was handicapped by having to wrestle up a weight. He normally weighed 169 to 170 pounds. He was going against some that might have cut 20 pounds to make 182. Villa had began his career at 142 pounds as a freshman.
“Losing those early matches really affected me because I couldn't get my groove,'' he said. “I was learning how to use my quickness against bigger people and that helped me out. I got used to it but wrestling people who were bigger and stronger kind of wore me down.''
Villa wrestled up a weight because 2020 state champion Chance Davis was at 170. His development was speeded up by being his practice partner the past three years. Davis was only the second Plainsman to have qualified for three state tournaments.
“He taught me a lot of things,'' Villa said. “He is a really flunky wrestler. He uses a lot of techniques that others wouldn't use. I could see my flawas after working with him. It helps having somebody to compete with every day. Every practice was competition.''
Villa was an all-district running back for the Plainsmen and has signed a football letter of intent with Southwestern Oklahoma State. The two sports complimented each other.
“A lot of competition from football carries over to wrestling,'' Villa said. “I just love to compete against the other team. Both sports bring a team together. A lot of the conditioning in football helps in wrestling and vice versa. You're not in wrestling shape at the beginning of the season, but coach Holland made sure that we were all in shape.''
Those relationships is what he will miss most about wrestling.
“I will miss my teammates and coaches,'' Villa said. “Coach Holland and Coach (volunteer assistant Corey) Clayton were really good coaches. We were a family in both football and wrestling. You go through some tough times but they helped me stick with it and stay fous.
“The coaches taught me that it's OK to lose because sometimes you learn from losses. Football coaches taught us the same thing. They all brought out the best in me. I really loved the teams that I played for.''
Villa was one of only a handful of EHS wrestlers to make multi state appearances. He made state as a sophomore by placing fifth at regionals. He lost to Southmoore's Joe Stover in the feed-in, 12-3.
He had lost in the consolation quarterfinals last season.
“It really felt good to go out on top,'' Villa said. “On top of everything that happen, I was still proud of what I did this year. A lot of people didn't know I came into the season with an injury and I was wrestling people bigger than I was. I was disappointed I didn't make state last year and the injury set me back. It just felt good to go out and compete again and make it to state. Yeah, it really felt good to make state again.''
Football, though, is his favorite sport and is his athletic future. SWOSU does not have a wrestling team.
“I honestly haven't set any goals yet,'' Villa said. “I'm kind of taking it one at a time.''
