The Vance Holiday Marketplace will take place this year Nov. 12 at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry will cost $1 or a canned food item, and each person who pays entry will be put into a raffle at the event. Samantha Breen, president of the Vance Spouses Club, said the Holiday Marketplace will feature a multitude of activities for attendees.
“The Vance Holiday Marketplace is an annual event that features 60-plus local vendors and merchants, a bake sale, photos with Santa, and a selfie booth," Breen said. "This event is a great way to get Christmas gifts purchased early while supporting local businesses and military families through scholarships!"
Amanda Hill, the Holiday Marketplace chair, said the Holiday Marketplace has taken place since 2014 and raises around $8,000-$10,000 for scholarships for military spouses. Breen said the scholarships go toward many types of spouses, and that it helps support Vance and the Enid community.
“Our scholarships support local high school seniors, current college students and spouses associated with Vance Air Force Base," Breen said. "Raising money for these scholarships helps us give back to the Enid and Vance communities as well as supporting our military families.”
For more information on the Vance Holiday Marketplace, visit vancespousesclub.com/holidaymarketplace or by searching Vance Holiday Marketplace on Facebook.
