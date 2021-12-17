After suffering a pair of tough losses, Enid picked up an “ugly” win in its opening game of the Enid Holiday Classic, 56-40, over Hoops For Christ on Thursday at Enid High School.
The win snaps Enid’s two-game slide, which started with a loss to Trinity Christian (Lubbock, Tex.) on Saturday.
On Thursday they held Hoops for Christ to 15 points in the first half, but struggled to get consistent looks of their own, to take an eight-point lead into the break. Cam Mathis led all scorers with eight points going into halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Enid extended its lead to 15, but wasn’t able to extend it any further. Enid head coach Curtis Foster dediced to sit Aidan Crawford and Ayden Iverson when the game was in hand. Je said after the game that he wanted to keep the pair as fresh as possible for their game on Friday.
After never allowing more than eight points in any of the three previous quarters, Enid gave up 19 points in the final quarter which gave them little room to relax and bleed out the win.
“A win is a win,” Foster said. “Hell I’ve been on the other side of it the last couple ballgames. You’re always happy to get a win no matter how ugly, you take it, you move on and get ready for the next game.”
Mathis finished with 13 points and Taye Sullivan knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 11. The Plainsmen won the game having made just five shots from long range.
Senior guard Jaryn Porter played a higher number of minutes on Thursday, particularly in the second half. Porter finished with eight points and also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball.
“I thought Jaryn Porter stepped on the floor and got some deflections and stuff and did a good job for us.”
Senior forward Xavier Altidor helped lead the offensive charge coming out of halftime with 12 of his team-high 14 points coming in the second half.
“I think he plays like that every night, but he defers to his teammates a lot,” Foster said about Altidor. “Today he just made a lot of the shots he took today and instead of passing out he just went ahead and scored himself. That man plays hard like that every night, he does a lot of the dirty work for us.”
Enid will now turn its attention to Northwest Classen, with a spot in the championship game on the line. The Knights are coming off a 63-59 win over Yukon in the opening round.
“You always want to be on the winner side of the bracket and we’ve got two tough games no matter which way we go,” Foster said. “So we’ve got to show up and play a lot harder and play a lot more aggressive if we want to be in the ballgame these next two games.”
If Enid defeats Northwest Classen, it’ll play the winner of Southeast Oklahoma City and Stillwater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.. If the Knights win, Enid will face the loser of that game in the third place game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
