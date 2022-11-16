Pat Bourke with Tyson Foods. He is involved when they do the community food donations. He has been involved in the food distribution part for Tyson for 10 years.
Said he is surprised at the lack of awareness about food insecurity, especially with food insecurity being a significant issue.
From 9 a.m. to noon at Oakwood Mall, there will be a semi with food donated by Tyson. They try to donate 20-25 pounds of product. It's a breaded chicken fritter, which is basically a breaded chicken tender.
It's a 20-pound case and is uncooked. They will have 1,850 cases on site. They typically try to keep it to one case per family but may make an exception for a larger family.
"We have a community pantry program set up and within the Enid community we work with RSVP. That is one of our sponsored community pantries and we make donations to them on a regular basis. So when we do these type of events, we try to give anything left over to our local pantry partner. RSVP does amazing work ... not only in Enid, but in the surrounding communities in Northwest Oklahoma."
They did something similar last time. They try to do it around the Thanksgiving holiday.
"One of the reasons why we got involved in the food pantry program is because protein access is very, very difficult. Yeah you have a lot of pantries that have typical canned items and ramen noodles and so forth. But protein is very difficult to access, especially in rural communities. So that's why we went in and funded a freezer at RSVP of Enid."
RSVP is then able to distribute those meals Tyson donated with their usual givings to the dastardly hungry. They have about 60 food pantries around the U.S. they work with and he said RSVP is among the best they work with. They do these donations at their partners' locations on a regular basis.
They do two or three a year in Enid. And in most of their communities.
