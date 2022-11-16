Tyson Foods will host one of its annual food distribution days on Saturday at Oakwood Mall on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, Tyson volunteers will be on hand to distribute meals to any who ask for them. They will donate 20-pound cases of uncooked breaded chicken fritters, which are similar to breaded chicken tenders.
Pat Bourke with Tyson Foods has been involved in community food distribution for the company for 10 years. He said Tyson does two to three food distribution days each year in Enid, and any food that is left over is donated to the community freezer at RSVP, the local organization Tyson partnered with by funding the freezer and donating food products on a regular basis. Bourke said protein is one of the largest concerns regarding food insecurity, and the meals donated by Tyson to RSVP serve to compliment the other food items that are distributed.
"We have a community pantry program set up and within the Enid community we work with RSVP," Bourke said. "That is one of our sponsored community pantries and we make donations to them on a regular basis. So when we do these type of events, we try to give anything left over to our local pantry partner. RSVP does amazing work ... not only in Enid, but in the surrounding communities in Northwest Oklahoma."
Saturday's distribution will have 1,850 cases of chicken, and Bourke said volunteers try to limit the distribution to one per family, although some exceptions may be made for a larger family. Bourke said a distribution was held last year in Enid around the same time, and Tyson will be doing six other distributions around the country in the coming days. Tyson works with around 60 food pantries across the country, and the distributions are spread around among the communities in which Tyson operates.
There is no requirement to receive a case of chicken, as they will be distributed to whoever is in line to receive one. Oakwood Mall is located at 4125 W. Garriott, and the distribution will take place in the parking lot.
