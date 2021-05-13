Two Plainsmen named to All-State team
POND CREEK Celebration of Life Service for Cheyenne Webb, age 22, of Enid, passed away May 11, 2021, is pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Gene Rogers, 86, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
ENID The memorial service for Timothy "Tim" Crowley, 80- year-old Enid resident, are pending under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home.
ENID The memorial service for Virgie Hern, 92-year-old Enid resident, is 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, in the Willow View Methodist Church under the direction of Henninger-Hinson.
ENID Celebration of Life Service for Nora J. Sturgeon, age 65, of Enid, is Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Community Bible Church in Lahoma, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
