MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota, MLBN

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress), MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Oakland at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore or San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN

Golf

5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Little League Baseball

Noon — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International bracket, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, CBSSN

8 p.m. — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC, ESPN2

Soccer (Women’s)

5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, FOX

Tennis

10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

