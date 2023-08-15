ON THE AIR
TV
Wednesday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets OR Detroit at Minnesota, MLBN
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (joined in progress), MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Oakland at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto, MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore or San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN
Golf
5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Little League Baseball
Noon — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International bracket, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, CBSSN
8 p.m. — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC, ESPN2
Soccer (Women’s)
5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, FOX
Tennis
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
