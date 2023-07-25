ON THE AIR

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego, MLBN

6 p.m. — Atlanta at Boston, ESPN

7 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Texas at Houston (joined in progress), MLBN

Soccer (Men’s)

10 p.m. — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

7 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, FS1

8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, FOX

Tennis

5 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Washington at Minnesota, NBATV

