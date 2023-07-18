ON THE AIR
TV
Wednesday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Cleveland at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.), MLBN
1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at Toronto, MLBN
3ICE Hockey
6 p.m. — Week 4: Team Borque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, Consolation, Final, CBSSN
Cycling
5:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, PEACOCK
Golf
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
7:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon, ESPN2
6:55 p.m. — The Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC, Final, ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
Noon — Dallas at New York, NBATV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.