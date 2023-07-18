ON THE AIR

TV

Wednesday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Cleveland at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.), MLBN

1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at LA Angels OR San Diego at Toronto, MLBN

3ICE Hockey

6 p.m. — Week 4: Team Borque vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston, Consolation, Final, CBSSN

Cycling

5:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, PEACOCK

Golf

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

7:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyon, ESPN2

6:55 p.m. — The Florida Cup: Chelsea vs. Wrexham AFC, Final, ESPN

Tennis

5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

Noon — Dallas at New York, NBATV

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you