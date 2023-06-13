On the Air

TV

Wednesday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota, MLBN

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers, ESPN

Baseball

6 p.m. — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington, FS1

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, FS1

Tennis

4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA

Noon — Los Angeles at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

