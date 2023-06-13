On the Air
TV
Wednesday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota, MLBN
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers, ESPN
Baseball
6 p.m. — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington, FS1
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, FS1
Tennis
4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
Noon — Los Angeles at Dallas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
