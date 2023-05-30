On the Air

TV

Wednesday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox (1 p.m.), MLBN

Noon — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto, MLBN

10 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN

CHL Hockey

8 p.m. — Memorial Cup: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kamloops Blazers, NHLN

College Golf (Men’s)

4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play – National Championship, GOLF

Soccer (Men’s)

12:15 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, FS2

2 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, CBSSN

3:45 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, FS2

6 p.m. — MLS: New England at Atlanta United, FS1

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1, FS1

Tennis

4 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, TENNIS

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, TENNIS

