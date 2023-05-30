On the Air
TV
Wednesday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: Texas at Detroit OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox (1 p.m.), MLBN
Noon — Texas at Detroit, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto, MLBN
10 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN
CHL Hockey
8 p.m. — Memorial Cup: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kamloops Blazers, NHLN
College Golf (Men’s)
4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play – National Championship, GOLF
Soccer (Men’s)
12:15 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, FS2
2 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, CBSSN
3:45 p.m. — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, FS2
6 p.m. — MLS: New England at Atlanta United, FS1
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1, FS1
Tennis
4 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, TENNIS
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, TENNIS
