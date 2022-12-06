On the Air
TV
Wednesday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:45 p.m. — Atlanta at New York, ESPN
7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Memphis, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:05 p.m. — Boston at Phoenix, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Columbus, TNT
9 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, TNT
CHL Hockey
10:30 a.m. — EV Zug at Mountfield HK, NHL Network
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network
5:30 p.m. — DePaul at St. John’s, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Siena at Georgetown, FS2
6 p.m. — Cornell at Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Penn at Villanova, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Navy at West Virginia, ESPNU
6 p.m. — E. Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Dayton at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
7:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. — Manhattan at Providence, FS1
7:30 p.m. — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall, FS2
8 p.m. — Towson at Clemson, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — UConn at Florida, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Arizona St. at SMU, ESPNU
8 p.m. — N. Kentucky at Washington St., Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
10 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton at USC, Pac-12 Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Boston College, ACC Network
6 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa, ESPN2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.