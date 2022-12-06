On the Air

TV

Wednesday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:45 p.m. — Atlanta at New York, ESPN

7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Memphis, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:05 p.m. — Boston at Phoenix, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Buffalo at Columbus, TNT

9 p.m. — N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, TNT

CHL Hockey

10:30 a.m. — EV Zug at Mountfield HK, NHL Network

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — Michigan St. at Penn St., Big Ten Network

5:30 p.m. — DePaul at St. John’s, FS1

5:30 p.m. — Siena at Georgetown, FS2

6 p.m. — Cornell at Miami, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Penn at Villanova, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Navy at West Virginia, ESPNU

6 p.m. — E. Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Dayton at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

7:30 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m. — Manhattan at Providence, FS1

7:30 p.m. — Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall, FS2

8 p.m. — Towson at Clemson, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — UConn at Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Arizona St. at SMU, ESPNU

8 p.m. — N. Kentucky at Washington St., Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

10 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton at USC, Pac-12 Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Boston College, ACC Network

6 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa, ESPN2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you