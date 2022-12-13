On the Air

TV

Wednesday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:45 p.m. — New York at Chicago, ESPN

7 p.m. — Miami at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8 p.m. — Cleveland at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)

9:05 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Clippers, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Detroit at Minnesota, TNT

9 p.m. — Vancouver at Calgary, TNT

College Basketball (Men’s)

6 p.m. — Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, ACC Network

6 p.m. — South Carolina at UAB, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Ohio vs. Florida, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Drexel at Seton Hall, FS1

7 p.m. — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2

8 p.m. — UCLA at Maryland, FS1

8 p.m. — UC-Riverside at Oregon, Pac-12 Network

10 p.m. — Long Beach St. at USC, Pac-12 Network

College Football

8 p.m. — NJCAA Tournament: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Championship, ESPNU

Soccer (Men’s)

1 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Semifinal, FOX

