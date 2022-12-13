On the Air
TV
Wednesday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:45 p.m. — New York at Chicago, ESPN
7 p.m. — Miami at Oklahoma City, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8 p.m. — Cleveland at Dallas, Bally Sports Plus (39)
9:05 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Clippers, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10:30 p.m. — Mavericks Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Detroit at Minnesota, TNT
9 p.m. — Vancouver at Calgary, TNT
College Basketball (Men’s)
6 p.m. — Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, ACC Network
6 p.m. — South Carolina at UAB, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Ohio vs. Florida, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Drexel at Seton Hall, FS1
7 p.m. — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — W. Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2
8 p.m. — UCLA at Maryland, FS1
8 p.m. — UC-Riverside at Oregon, Pac-12 Network
10 p.m. — Long Beach St. at USC, Pac-12 Network
College Football
8 p.m. — NJCAA Tournament: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson, Championship, ESPNU
Soccer (Men’s)
1 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: France vs. Morocco, Semifinal, FOX
