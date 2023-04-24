On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

5 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5:30 p.m. — Texas at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

8 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Arizona, Bally Sports Plus (39)

8:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN

11:30 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5, NBATV

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, Game 5, ESPN

7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5, TBS

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, ESPN

College Baseball

5 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN

5 p.m. — East Carolina at NC State, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, SECN

7 p.m. — Gonzaga at Oregon, PAC-12N

College Golf (Women’s)

Noon — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championship, GOLF

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

9 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, NHLN

11:30 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, NHLN

Soccer

1:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, USA

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1, FS1

Tennis

3 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

