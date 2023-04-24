On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
5 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5:30 p.m. — Texas at Cincinnati, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota OR San Diego at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
8 p.m. — Royals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Arizona, Bally Sports Plus (39)
8:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Kansas City at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN
11:30 p.m. — Royals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 5, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 5, NBATV
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5, TNT
NHL
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, Game 5, ESPN
7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 5, TBS
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5, ESPN
College Baseball
5 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest, ACCN
5 p.m. — East Carolina at NC State, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, SECN
7 p.m. — Gonzaga at Oregon, PAC-12N
College Golf (Women’s)
Noon — Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA D1 Women’s Golf Championship, GOLF
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
9 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, NHLN
11:30 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, NHLN
Soccer
1:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, USA
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: León at Tigres UANL, Semifinal, Leg 1, FS1
Tennis
3 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
