On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

6 p.m. — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, TBS

6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

7 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (8:40 p.m.), MLB Network

9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Soccer (Men’s)

6 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

5 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, ESPN2

Tennis

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN

WNBA

7:15 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4, ESPN2

9:15 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4, ESPN2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you