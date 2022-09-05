On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
6 p.m. — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, TBS
6 p.m. — Cardinals Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6:30 p.m. — Rangers Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — Texas at Houston, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (8:40 p.m.), MLB Network
9:30 p.m. — Cardinals Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Rangers Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Soccer (Men’s)
6 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
5 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, ESPN2
Tennis
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, ESPN
WNBA
7:15 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4, ESPN2
9:15 p.m. — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4, ESPN2
