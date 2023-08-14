ON THE AIR
Tuesday
MLB
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, TBS
6:30 p.m. — Oakland at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (8:30 p.m.), MLBN
American Legion Baseball
6 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, ESPNU
Bowling
6 p.m. — PWBA: The Tour Championship, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
8:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, FS2
Tennis
10 a.m. — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
8 p.m. — New York at Las Vegas, PRIME VIDEO
