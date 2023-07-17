ON THE AIR
TV
Tuesday
MLB
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Baltimore, TBS
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN
Cycling
5:50 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, PEACOCK
Tennis
5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Atlanta, NBATV
9 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix, CBSSN
