ON THE AIR

TV

Tuesday

MLB

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Baltimore, TBS

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Seattle, MLBN

Cycling

5:50 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16 – Individual Time-Trial, PEACOCK

Tennis

5 a.m. — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Atlanta, NBATV

9 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix, CBSSN

