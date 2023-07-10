On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
5 p.m. — 2023 All-Star Batting Practice, MLBN
7 p.m. — MLB All-Star Game: National League vs. American League, FOX
Cycling
5:55 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, PEACOCK
NBA
5 p.m. — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. — Summer League: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, NBATV
7 p.m. — Summer League: Phoenix vs. New Orleans, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, NBATV
9 p.m. — Summer League: Chicago vs. Sacramento, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Summer League: Washington vs. San Antonio, NBATV
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — CPL: Pacific FC at HFX Wanderers FC, FS2
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, ESPN, ESPN2
WNBA Basketball
9 p.m. — Phoenix at Las Vegas, CBSSN
