On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

Noon — 2023 Draft Combine, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBS

7 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS

Bowling

6 p.m. — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open, CBSSN

College Baseball

1 p.m. — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, ESPN

6 p.m. — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 10, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, FS1

1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, FS2

3:35 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, Second Round, FS2

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, Second Round, FS2

8:20 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, Second Round, FS2

Tennis

4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas, NBATV

9 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, CBSSN

9 p.m. — Connecticut at Seattle, NBATV

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you