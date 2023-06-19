On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
Noon — 2023 Draft Combine, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBS
7 p.m. — Texas at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS
Bowling
6 p.m. — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open, CBSSN
College Baseball
1 p.m. — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, Game 9, ESPN
6 p.m. — College World Series: Tennessee vs. LSU, Game 10, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, FS1
1:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia, FS2
3:35 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana, Second Round, FS2
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico, Second Round, FS2
8:20 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana, Second Round, FS2
Tennis
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Atlanta at Dallas, NBATV
9 p.m. — Minnesota at Los Angeles, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Connecticut at Seattle, NBATV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.