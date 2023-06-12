On the Air

TV

Tuesday

MLB

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, TBS

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (8:30 p.m.), MLBN

NHL

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5, TNT, TRUTV

Softball

5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, ESPN2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Atlanta at New York, CBSSN

9 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix, CBSSN

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you