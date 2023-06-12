On the Air
TV
Tuesday
MLB
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, TBS
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (8:30 p.m.), MLBN
NHL
7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5, TNT, TRUTV
Softball
5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, ESPN2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Atlanta at New York, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix, CBSSN
