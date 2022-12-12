On the Air
TV
Tuesday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Golden State at Milwaukee, TNT
9 p.m. — Boston at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Dallas at New Jersey, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
8 p.m. — Washington at Chicago, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
CHL Hockey
10:30 a.m. — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tempere, NHL Network
1 p.m. — Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — Furman at NC State, ACC Network
6 p.m. — The Citadel at North Carolina, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Southern U. at Xavier, FS1
6 p.m. — NC Central at LSU, SEC Network
7:30 p.m. — SC-Upstate at Florida St., ACC Network
7:30 p.m. — Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, Pac-12 Network
8 p.m. — Memphis at Alabama, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Cal Poly at Washington, Pac-12 Network
G-League Basketball
7 p.m. — Lakeland at Memphis, NBATV
Soccer (Men’s)
1 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia, Semifinal, FOX
