On the Air

TV

Tuesday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Golden State at Milwaukee, TNT

9 p.m. — Boston at LA Lakers, TNT

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Dallas at New Jersey, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

8 p.m. — Washington at Chicago, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

CHL Hockey

10:30 a.m. — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tempere, NHL Network

1 p.m. — Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — Furman at NC State, ACC Network

6 p.m. — The Citadel at North Carolina, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Southern U. at Xavier, FS1

6 p.m. — NC Central at LSU, SEC Network

7:30 p.m. — SC-Upstate at Florida St., ACC Network

7:30 p.m. — Texas A&M-CC at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

8 p.m. — Memphis at Alabama, ESPN2

9:30 p.m. — Cal Poly at Washington, Pac-12 Network

G-League Basketball

7 p.m. — Lakeland at Memphis, NBATV

Soccer (Men’s)

1 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia, Semifinal, FOX

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you