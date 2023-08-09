ON THE AIR

TV

Thursday

MLB

11:30 a.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh, MLBN

2:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (joined in progress), MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN

9 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NFL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Houston at New England, NFLN

9 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle, NFLN

Auto Racing

8 p.m. — SRX: Racing Series, ESPN

CFL Football

8 p.m. — Winnipeg at Edmonton, CBSSN

Fishing

3 p.m. — SFC: The White Marlin Open, CBSSN

Golf

5 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, USA

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Little League Baseball

Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN

8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN2

Little League Softball

Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

8:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, FS2

Soccer (Women’s)

8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, FOX

Tennis

10 a.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

6 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana, PRIME VIDEO

9 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle, NBATV

9 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix, PRIME VIDEO

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you