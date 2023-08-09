ON THE AIR
TV
Thursday
MLB
11:30 a.m. — Regional Coverage: Houston at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Pittsburgh, MLBN
2:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Cleveland (joined in progress), MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Tampa Bay OR Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN
9 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NFL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Houston at New England, NFLN
9 p.m. — Preseason: Minnesota at Seattle, NFLN
Auto Racing
8 p.m. — SRX: Racing Series, ESPN
CFL Football
8 p.m. — Winnipeg at Edmonton, CBSSN
Fishing
3 p.m. — SFC: The White Marlin Open, CBSSN
Golf
5 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, USA
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, GOLF
5 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Little League Baseball
Noon — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Region – Semifinal, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN
8 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, ESPN2
Little League Softball
Noon — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 15, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 16, ESPN
Soccer (Men’s)
8:55 p.m. — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Dirigangen FC vs. Comunicaciones, Group C, FS2
Soccer (Women’s)
8 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, FOX
Tennis
10 a.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — Minnesota at Indiana, PRIME VIDEO
9 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle, NBATV
9 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix, PRIME VIDEO
