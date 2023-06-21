On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota, MLBN
6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
College Baseball
6 p.m. — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, ESPN2
Fishing
3 p.m. — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 1, CBSSN
Golf
5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, GOLF
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, GOLF
11 p.m. — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, GOLF
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
NBA
7 p.m. — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, ABC and ESPN
10 p.m. — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, ESPN
Northwoods League Baseball
7 p.m. — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks, ESPNU
Rugby (Women’s)
4:30 a.m. — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
10:55 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, CBSSN
Tennis
4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
7 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN
7 p.m. — Washington at Chicago, PRIME VIDEO
9 p.m. — Indiana at Seattle, PRIME VIDEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.