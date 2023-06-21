On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota, MLBN

6 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.), MLBN

College Baseball

6 p.m. — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU, ESPN2

Fishing

3 p.m. — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic – Day 1, CBSSN

Golf

5:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, GOLF

10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, GOLF

11 p.m. — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, GOLF

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

NBA

7 p.m. — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, ABC and ESPN

10 p.m. — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, ESPN

Northwoods League Baseball

7 p.m. — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks, ESPNU

Rugby (Women’s)

4:30 a.m. — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

10:55 a.m. — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, CBSSN

Tennis

4 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

7 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN

7 p.m. — Washington at Chicago, PRIME VIDEO

9 p.m. — Indiana at Seattle, PRIME VIDEO

