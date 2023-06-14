On the Air

TV

Thursday

MLB

Noon — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), MLBN

3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, FS1, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

10 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN

Golf

Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, USA

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, GOLF

7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, NBC

Horse Racing

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, FS1

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, CBSSN

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, PARAMOUNT+

Softball

5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

6 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut, PRIME VIDEO

7 p.m. — Indiana at Chicago, NBATV

9 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, PRIME VIDEO

