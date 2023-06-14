On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
Noon — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, FS1, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
10 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN
Golf
Noon — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, USA
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, GOLF
7 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, NBC
Horse Racing
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, FS1
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, CBSSN
9 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, PARAMOUNT+
Softball
5:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut, PRIME VIDEO
7 p.m. — Indiana at Chicago, NBATV
9 p.m. — Seattle at Las Vegas, PRIME VIDEO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.