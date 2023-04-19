On the Air
TV
Thursday
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Boston, MLBN
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at N.Y. Yankees (joined in progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
6:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3, TNT
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3, TNT
9:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, NBATV
NHL
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2, TBS
8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2, ESPN
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2, TBS
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, SECN
6:30 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU
College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)
2 p.m. — USC at UCLA, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — USC at Loyola Marymount, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at UCLA, PAC-12N
College Lacrosse (Women’s)
4:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN
6 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN
College Softball
6 p.m. — Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, Golf
10 p.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Golf
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
IIHF Hockey (Men’s)
9 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, NHLN
Rodeo
10 p.m. — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, CBSSN
Tennis
4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
