MLB

12:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Boston, MLBN

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at N.Y. Yankees (joined in progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (5:30 p.m.), MLBN

6:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (5:30 p.m.), MLBN

9:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3, TNT

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3, TNT

9:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3, NBATV

NHL

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2, TBS

8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2, ESPN

9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2, TBS

College Baseball

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, SECN

6:30 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, ESPNU

College Beach Volleyball (Women’s)

2 p.m. — USC at UCLA, PAC-12N

4 p.m. — USC at Loyola Marymount, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at UCLA, PAC-12N

College Lacrosse (Women’s)

4:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN

6 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN

College Softball

6 p.m. — Florida St. at Virginia Tech, ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, Golf

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round, Golf

10 p.m. — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Golf

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

IIHF Hockey (Men’s)

9 a.m. — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, NHLN

Rodeo

10 p.m. — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, CBSSN

Tennis

4 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

5 a.m. — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

