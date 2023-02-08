On the Air

TV

Thursday

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Chicago at Brooklyn, TNT

9 p.m. — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, TNT

NFL

8 p.m. — The 12th Annual NFL Honors, NBC

NHL

6 p.m. — Colorado at Tampa Bay, ESPN

College Basketball (Men’s)

4 p.m. — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), ESPNU

6 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m. — Northwestern at Ohio St., FS1

8 p.m. — San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPN2

8 p.m. — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU

8 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network

9 p.m. — St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — BYU at Pepperdine, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m. — Arizona St. at Stanford, FS1

10 p.m. — USC at Oregon, ESPN2

10 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., ESPNU

10 p.m. — Arizona at California, Pac-12 Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

5 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC Network

5:30 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Florida, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Clemson, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7 p.m. — NC State at Wake Forest, ACC Network

7:30 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

8:30 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona, ESPN

Golf

7 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Golf

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, Golf

11:30 p.m. — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

1:50 p.m. — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16, FS2

Tennis

5 a.m. — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you