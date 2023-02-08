On the Air
TV
Thursday
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Chicago at Brooklyn, TNT
9 p.m. — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, TNT
NFL
8 p.m. — The 12th Annual NFL Honors, NBC
NHL
6 p.m. — Colorado at Tampa Bay, ESPN
College Basketball (Men’s)
4 p.m. — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), ESPNU
6 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Radford, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. — Northwestern at Ohio St., FS1
8 p.m. — San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPN2
8 p.m. — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU
8 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon St., Pac-12 Network
9 p.m. — St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — BYU at Pepperdine, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. — Arizona St. at Stanford, FS1
10 p.m. — USC at Oregon, ESPN2
10 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., ESPNU
10 p.m. — Arizona at California, Pac-12 Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — Florida St. at Miami, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACC Network
5:30 p.m. — Iowa at Indiana, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Florida, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Clemson, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7 p.m. — NC State at Wake Forest, ACC Network
7:30 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
8:30 p.m. — Stanford at Arizona, ESPN
Golf
7 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Trophy Hassan II, First Round, Golf
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, Golf
11:30 p.m. — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
1:50 p.m. — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16, FS2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis
