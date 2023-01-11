On the Air
TV
Thursday
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
6:30 p.m. — Boston at Brooklyn, TNT
8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
9 p.m. — Dallas at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, Bally Sports Plus (39)
6 p.m. — Toronto at Detroit, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)
College Basketball (Men’s)
5:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio St., FS1
6 p.m. — Drexel at Stony Brook, CBS Sports Network
6 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Longwood at UNC-Asheville, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. — Southern Miss. at Marshall, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Little Rock at S. Indiana, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, FS1
8 p.m. — Colorado at USC, Pac-12 Network
8:30 p.m. — Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN
9 p.m. — Pepperdine at San Diego, Bally Sports Plus (39)
10 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., ESPN2
10 p.m. — San Francisco at Portland, ESPNU
10 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, FS1
10 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, Pac-12 Network
College Basketball (Women’s)
5 p.m. — NC State at Florida St., ACC Network
5:30 p.m. — Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network
6 p.m. — LSU at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m. — Miami at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
7:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network
8 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, SEC Network
Golf
8 a.m. — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, ESPN2
6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Golf
Soccer (Men’s)
12:55 p.m. — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, ESPN2
Soccer (Women’s)
5 p.m. — 2023 NWSL Draft, CBS Sports Network
Tennis
5 a.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3, Tennis
9:30 p.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals, Tennis
