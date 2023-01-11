On the Air

TV

Thursday

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Pregame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

6:30 p.m. — Boston at Brooklyn, TNT

8:30 p.m. — Thunder Live Postgame, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

9 p.m. — Dallas at LA Lakers, TNT

NHL

5:30 p.m. — Stars Live Pregame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, Bally Sports Plus (39)

6 p.m. — Toronto at Detroit, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Stars Live Postgame, Bally Sports Plus (39)

College Basketball (Men’s)

5:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio St., FS1

6 p.m. — Drexel at Stony Brook, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m. — Michigan at Iowa, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Longwood at UNC-Asheville, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Cal.), CBS Sports Network

8 p.m. — Southern Miss. at Marshall, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Little Rock at S. Indiana, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Arizona St. at Oregon, FS1

8 p.m. — Colorado at USC, Pac-12 Network

8:30 p.m. — Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN

9 p.m. — Pepperdine at San Diego, Bally Sports Plus (39)

10 p.m. — Arizona at Oregon St., ESPN2

10 p.m. — San Francisco at Portland, ESPNU

10 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, FS1

10 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, Pac-12 Network

College Basketball (Women’s)

5 p.m. — NC State at Florida St., ACC Network

5:30 p.m. — Maryland at Indiana, Big Ten Network

6 p.m. — LSU at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m. — Miami at Georgia Tech, ACC Network

7:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

8 p.m. — Tennessee at Texas A&M, SEC Network

Golf

8 a.m. — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, ESPN2

6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Golf

Soccer (Men’s)

12:55 p.m. — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, ESPN2

Soccer (Women’s)

5 p.m. — 2023 NWSL Draft, CBS Sports Network

Tennis

5 a.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 3, Tennis

9:30 p.m. — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals, Tennis

