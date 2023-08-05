ON THE AIR
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, PEACOCK
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia, MLBN
1 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)
1:30 p.m. — Miami at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast), ESPN2
Auto Racing
10 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, USA
11:30 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, USA
2 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Round 9 (taped), NBC
Beach Volleyball
11 a.m. — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open – Women’s and Men’s Championships, ESPN2
CFL Football
6 p.m. — Ottawa at Saskatchewan, CBSSN
Golf
7 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, GOLF
Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS
5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, GOLF
Gymnastics
3:30 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Classic, NBC
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1
4:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: FS2
Lacrosse (Men’s)
Noon — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, ABC
Little League Baseball
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional – Semifinal, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional – Semifinal, ESPN
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series (taped), CBS
Rugby
5:30 p.m. — Premier Sevens: Championship, FS1
Soccer (Men’s)
9:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, ESPN
Soccer (Women’s)
4 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, FOX
Softball
1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2
Tennis
11 a.m. — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final, TENNIS
1:30 p.m. — Washington-ATP Women’s Singles Final, TENNIS
4 p.m. — Washington-ATP Final, TENNIS
Triathlon
Noon — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, CNBC
WNBA Basketball
2 p.m. — Las Vegas at New York, ABC
TV
Monday
MLB
8:30 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
Little League Baseball
8 a.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
10 a.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
Noon — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
4 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
8 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN
Soccer (Women’s)
2:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, FS1
5:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, FS1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.