Sunday

MLB

11:05 a.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, PEACOCK

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Baltimore OR Kansas City at Philadelphia, MLBN

1 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, Bally Sports Plus (39)

1:30 p.m. — Miami at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego (KayRod Cast), ESPN2

Auto Racing

10 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, USA

11:30 a.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, NBC

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, USA

2 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: Round 9 (taped), NBC

Beach Volleyball

11 a.m. — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open – Women’s and Men’s Championships, ESPN2

CFL Football

6 p.m. — Ottawa at Saskatchewan, CBSSN

Golf

7 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, GOLF

Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, CBS

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, GOLF

Gymnastics

3:30 p.m. — USGA: The U.S. Classic, NBC

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1

4:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: FS2

Lacrosse (Men’s)

Noon — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, ABC

Little League Baseball

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional – Semifinal, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional – Semifinal, ESPN

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series (taped), CBS

Rugby

5:30 p.m. — Premier Sevens: Championship, FS1

Soccer (Men’s)

9:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, ESPN

Soccer (Women’s)

4 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, FOX

Softball

1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, ESPN2

Tennis

11 a.m. — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final, TENNIS

1:30 p.m. — Washington-ATP Women’s Singles Final, TENNIS

4 p.m. — Washington-ATP Final, TENNIS

Triathlon

Noon — PTO Tour: The U.S. Open, CNBC

WNBA Basketball

2 p.m. — Las Vegas at New York, ABC

TV

Monday

MLB

8:30 p.m. — Texas at Oakland, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

Little League Baseball

8 a.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

10 a.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

Noon — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

4 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

8 p.m. — Little League World Series, TBD, ESPN

Soccer (Women’s)

2:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, FS1

5:30 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, FS1

