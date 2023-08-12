ON THE AIR

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:05 a.m. — Detroit at Boston, PEACOCK

12:30 P.M. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at Miami, MLBN

3 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

6 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (KayRod Cast), ESPN2

NFL

Noon — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans, NFLN

3 p.m. — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NFLN

Auto Racing

9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN

Noon — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC

2 p.m. — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor, FS1

BIG3 Basketball

11 a.m. — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, CBS

College Basketball (Men’s)

11 a.m. — Exhibition: USC vs. KK SC Derby, NBATV

FIFA Basketball (Men’s)

2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, FOX

Golf

6 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, USA

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, GOLF

11 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC

Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminister, CW

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, CBS

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round (taped), GOLF

6 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, GOLF

High School Baseball

Noon — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, ESPNU

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

Little League Softball

11 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, ESPN

2 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, ABC

Rodeo

4 p.m. — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, CBSSN

Soccer (Men’s)

5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen, CBSSN

Softball

3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, ESPNU

Tennis

12:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

2 p.m. — New York at Indiana, ESPN

5 p.m. — Phoenix at Seattle, NBATV

8 p.m. — Atlanta at Las Vegas, CBSSN

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

7:30 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, FS1

American Legion Baseball

3 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU

5 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU

Soccer (Men’s)

2 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you