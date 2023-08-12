ON THE AIR
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — Detroit at Boston, PEACOCK
12:30 P.M. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR N.Y. Yankees at Miami, MLBN
3 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
6 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (KayRod Cast), ESPN2
NFL
Noon — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans, NFLN
3 p.m. — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas, NFLN
Auto Racing
9 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN
Noon — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, NBC
2 p.m. — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented by PetArmor, FS1
BIG3 Basketball
11 a.m. — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, CBS
College Basketball (Men’s)
11 a.m. — Exhibition: USC vs. KK SC Derby, NBATV
FIFA Basketball (Men’s)
2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, FOX
Golf
6 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, USA
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC
Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminister, CW
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round (taped), GOLF
6 p.m. — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, GOLF
High School Baseball
Noon — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, ESPNU
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
Little League Softball
11 a.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, ESPN
2 p.m. — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, ABC
Rodeo
4 p.m. — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, CBSSN
Soccer (Men’s)
5:55 a.m. — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen, CBSSN
Softball
3:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, ESPNU
Tennis
12:30 p.m. — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
2 p.m. — New York at Indiana, ESPN
5 p.m. — Phoenix at Seattle, NBATV
8 p.m. — Atlanta at Las Vegas, CBSSN
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — LA Angels at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
7:30 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, FS1
American Legion Baseball
3 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
5 p.m. — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, ESPNU
Soccer (Men’s)
2 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, USA
