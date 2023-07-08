On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:05 a.m. — Texas at Washington, PEACOCK

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.), MLBN

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — MLB First-Year Player Draft, ESPN, MLBN

Auto Racing

8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, ESPN2

11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, NBC

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, USA

Beach Volleyball

3 p.m. — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, ESPNEWS

BIG3 Basketball

Noon — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivounac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, CBS

CFL Football

6 p.m. — Montreal at B.C., CBSSN

Cycling

6:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, USA

Golf

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, GOLF

Noon — LIV Golf League, Final Round (taped), CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, CBS

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC

High School Basketball (Boys)

11 a.m. — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, ESPNU

1 p.m. — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, ESPNU

Horse Racing

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1

4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Lacrosse (Men’s)

1 p.m. — Redwoods vs. Chaos, ESPN2

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, NBATV

3 p.m. — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, ESPN2

4:30 p.m. — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, NBATV

5 p.m. — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, NBATV

7 p.m. — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, ESPN2

8:30 p.m. — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, NBATV

9 p.m. — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, ESPN2

Soccer (Men’s)

4 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, FS1

6:30 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC, FS2

7 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

3 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, TNT

Tennis

7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN

Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ABC

Track and Field

8 p.m. — USATF: Outdoor Championships: CNBC

WNBA Basketball

2 p.m. — Washington at Connecticut, ESPN

TV

Monday

MLB

7 p.m. — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle, ESPN, ESPN2

Cycling

1 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9 (taped), USA

NBA

7 p.m. — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Dallas, ESPNU

9 p.m. — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Utah, ESPNU

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2

7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN

