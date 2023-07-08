On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — Texas at Washington, PEACOCK
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.), MLBN
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — MLB First-Year Player Draft, ESPN, MLBN
Auto Racing
8:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, ESPN2
11 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, NBC
6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, USA
Beach Volleyball
3 p.m. — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, ESPNEWS
BIG3 Basketball
Noon — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivounac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, CBS
CFL Football
6 p.m. — Montreal at B.C., CBSSN
Cycling
6:05 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, USA
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, GOLF
Noon — LIV Golf League, Final Round (taped), CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, CBS
2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, NBC
High School Basketball (Boys)
11 a.m. — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, ESPNU
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
2 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m. — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Lacrosse (Men’s)
1 p.m. — Redwoods vs. Chaos, ESPN2
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, NBATV
3 p.m. — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, NBATV
5 p.m. — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, NBATV
7 p.m. — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, NBATV
9 p.m. — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
4 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, FS1
6:30 p.m. — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC, FS2
7 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
3 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, TNT
Tennis
7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN
Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ABC
Track and Field
8 p.m. — USATF: Outdoor Championships: CNBC
WNBA Basketball
2 p.m. — Washington at Connecticut, ESPN
TV
Monday
MLB
7 p.m. — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle, ESPN, ESPN2
Cycling
1 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9 (taped), USA
NBA
7 p.m. — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Dallas, ESPNU
9 p.m. — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Utah, ESPNU
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN2
7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, ESPN
