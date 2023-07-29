ON THE AIR
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — LA Angels at Toronto, PEACOCK
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, MLBN
3 p.m. — Texas at San Diego, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN
Auto Racing
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN
8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN
10:30 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round of 16, CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1
2 p.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, CNBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, USA
3 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, FOX
10 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN
BIG3 Basketball
Noon — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, CBS
Cycling
11 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage (taped), CNBC
Fishing
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, FS1
Golf
7:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, CNBC
11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, NBC
Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2
3 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1
Lacrosse (Men’s)
2 p.m. — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, ABC
Lacrosse (Women’s)
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, ESPNU
6:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, ESPNU
Rodeo
11 a.m. — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series (taped), CBS
Softball
11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s)
6 a.m. — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, USA
1:30 p.m. — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, NBC
7:55 p.m. — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, FS1
Swimming
4 p.m. — FINA: World Swimming Championships (taped), NBC
TBT Basketball
3 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
Tennis
6 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
Noon — Minnesota at Connecticut, CBSSN
3 p.m. — New York at Los Angeles, ESPN
5 p.m. — Dallas at Las Vegas, CBSSN
Youth Basketball
7 p.m. — The Hank Aaron Invitational, MLBN
TV
Monday
Soccer (Men’s)
9 p.m. — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, FS1
Soccer (Women’s)
2 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, FOX
2 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, FS1
5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, FOX
5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, FS1
TBT Basketball
6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
8 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
Tennis
4 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
