MLB

11:05 a.m. — LA Angels at Toronto, PEACOCK

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, MLBN

3 p.m. — Texas at San Diego, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN

Auto Racing

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, ESPN

8 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN

10:30 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round of 16, CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying (taped), FS1

2 p.m. — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, CNBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, USA

3 p.m. — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, FOX

10 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (taped), CBSSN

BIG3 Basketball

Noon — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, CBS

Cycling

11 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage (taped), CNBC

Fishing

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, FS1

Golf

7:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, CNBC

11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, NBC

Noon — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — Saratoga Live, FS2

3 p.m. — Saratoga Live, FS1

Lacrosse (Men’s)

2 p.m. — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, ABC

Lacrosse (Women’s)

4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, ESPNU

6:30 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, ESPNU

Rodeo

11 a.m. — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series (taped), CBS

Softball

11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, ESPN2

Soccer (Men’s)

6 a.m. — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, USA

1:30 p.m. — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, NBC

7:55 p.m. — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, FS1

Swimming

4 p.m. — FINA: World Swimming Championships (taped), NBC

TBT Basketball

3 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

Tennis

6 a.m. — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, TENNIS

1 p.m. — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

Noon — Minnesota at Connecticut, CBSSN

3 p.m. — New York at Los Angeles, ESPN

5 p.m. — Dallas at Las Vegas, CBSSN

Youth Basketball

7 p.m. — The Hank Aaron Invitational, MLBN

TV

Monday

Soccer (Men’s)

9 p.m. — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, FS1

Soccer (Women’s)

2 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, FOX

2 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, FS1

5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, FOX

5 a.m. — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, FS1

TBT Basketball

6 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

8 p.m. — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

Tennis

4 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

5 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS

