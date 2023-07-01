On the Air
TV
Sunday
MLB
11:05 a.m. — Minnesota at Baltimore, PEACOCK
12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta, MLBN
1:30 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN
4:30 p.m. — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN
6 p.m. — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ESPN
6 p.m. — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2
Auto Racing
7 a.m. — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, CBSSN
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN
10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN
11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN
1 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, USA
4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, NBC
Cycling
5 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2 (taped), PEACOCK
Golf
6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, GOLF
Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round (taped), CW
Noon — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, CBS
Horse Racing
Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
Northwoods League Baseball
6 p.m. — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters, ESPNU
Rugby (Men’s)
5 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
3 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United, FOX
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, FOX
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Sain Kitts and Nevis, Group A, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, FS2
8:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, FS1
Special Olympics
Noon — Special Olympics World games 2023: Wrap-Up Show (taped), ABC
Swimming
11 a.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (taped), NBC
1 p.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (taped), CNBC
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN
Track and Field
11 a.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, CNBC
WNBA Basketball
2 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, ABC
5 p.m. — New York at Seattle, CBSSN
TV
Monday
MLB
1 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)
5 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati, FS1
8:30 p.m. — LA Angels at San Diego, FS1
Auto Racing
1 a.m. — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5 (taped), CNBC
Cycling
1 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2 (taped), USA
7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, USA
NBA
5 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN
9 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN
Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN
