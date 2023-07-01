On the Air

TV

Sunday

MLB

11:05 a.m. — Minnesota at Baltimore, PEACOCK

12:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta, MLBN

1:30 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

3:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN

4:30 p.m. — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN

6 p.m. — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ESPN

6 p.m. — San Francisco at N.Y. Mets (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2

Auto Racing

7 a.m. — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, CBSSN

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, ESPN

10 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, CBSSN

11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, CBSSN

1 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, USA

4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, NBC

Cycling

5 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2 (taped), PEACOCK

Golf

6:30 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, GOLF

Noon — LIV Golf League: Final Round (taped), CW

Noon — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, NBC

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, CBS

Horse Racing

Noon — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

Northwoods League Baseball

6 p.m. — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters, ESPNU

Rugby (Men’s)

5 p.m. — MLR: Seattle at San Diego, FS2

Soccer (Men’s)

3 p.m. — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United, FOX

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, FOX

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Sain Kitts and Nevis, Group A, FS1

8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, FS2

8:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, FS1

Special Olympics

Noon — Special Olympics World games 2023: Wrap-Up Show (taped), ABC

Swimming

11 a.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (taped), NBC

1 p.m. — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals (taped), CNBC

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN

Track and Field

11 a.m. — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, CNBC

WNBA Basketball

2 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, ABC

5 p.m. — New York at Seattle, CBSSN

TV

Monday

MLB

1 p.m. — Houston at Texas, Bally Sports Oklahoma (38)

5 p.m. — Washington at Cincinnati, FS1

8:30 p.m. — LA Angels at San Diego, FS1

Auto Racing

1 a.m. — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5 (taped), CNBC

Cycling

1 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2 (taped), USA

7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, USA

NBA

5 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN

9 p.m. — Summer League: TBA, ESPN

Tennis

5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN

Noon — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, ESPN

